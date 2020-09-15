Week 2 NFL Group Discussion

I bet 102 Browns-Bengals under 44 for a half unit. Neither team showed much on offense, and it's a short week, so the offensive game plan will probably be simple for both teams.

270 Jets looks like the right side. They didn't look good against Buffalo, but they get San Fran traveling east to play an early start time. Might look to bet the first half.

272 Dolphins is a big bet if I can get least six. I'm not sold on Buffalo as an elite team, and that's a lot of points to lay on the road. Back in the dark ages, I used to subscribe to and read Phil Steele. One week 2 angle that's always good, year on, year out, is to bet home underdogs when a 1-0 team is favored on the road against an 0-1 team.

279 Jaguars is the right side, but missed out on the 11. I wasn't very impressed by Tennessee last night in a game they tried as hard as possible to lose. Short week, long flight out of Denver to play a Jaguars team that showed a lot of heart in the second half.

284 Ravens-Texans is another one of those week 2 angles, but I love the under better than I like the Texans. My gut tells me this is actually going to be a full, low-scoring game. I overslept and missed the 52.5 on the total, but I will probably wind up making a large bet on under 52.



My pick of the week is the Raiders, plus the biggest available number. In fact, I will make the call right now that this is going to be the most mis-lined game of the season. There's no way that the gap in talent between these teams is as great as the oddsmaker says it is, and I think Drew Brees is finally going to show his age this year. If there were fans in the stands, I would probably make the largest bet I've ever made on this game, but the lack of HFA doesn't scare me too much. Raiders win straight up.