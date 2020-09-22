Week 3 NFL Group Discussion

Made a bunch of early bets yesterday.

Broncos +6.5 seems like a clear right side. 0-2 teams at home usually play with their hair on fire, and I'm not sold on Brady in Tampa. Not much public money is going to come in on Denver.

Under 54.5 on Lions-Cards is my unofficial pick of the week. I just have no idea why the number is over 50.

Under 56 on Cowboys-Seahawks seems like a right side. Have a feeling Seattle's defense is really going to show up this week.

Rams +3 was another bunch bet and a good number. Rams like they're back to form, and they should be acclimated to the eastern time zone, so the early start time won't hurt them.

Also lean strongly to under 47.5 in Jacksonville-Miami, and under 48 in Bears-Falcons.