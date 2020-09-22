Week 3 NFL Group Discussion

ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Made a bunch of early bets yesterday.
Broncos +6.5 seems like a clear right side. 0-2 teams at home usually play with their hair on fire, and I'm not sold on Brady in Tampa. Not much public money is going to come in on Denver.
Under 54.5 on Lions-Cards is my unofficial pick of the week. I just have no idea why the number is over 50.
Under 56 on Cowboys-Seahawks seems like a right side. Have a feeling Seattle's defense is really going to show up this week.
Rams +3 was another bunch bet and a good number. Rams like they're back to form, and they should be acclimated to the eastern time zone, so the early start time won't hurt them.
Also lean strongly to under 47.5 in Jacksonville-Miami, and under 48 in Bears-Falcons.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#2
#2
the 0-2 angle worked pretty well last season if I remember right.

Denver has lost Sutton for the year now. Would like to play Denver still.

Detroit has a lot of DB injuries, wrong team for them to play this week. Hopkins may have a huge game.

Looking at fading GB in the dome Sunday Night after scoring 40+ two weeks in a row.

speaking of 0-2 teams, I can’t play Chicago vs the desperate falcons. I could see a Atlanta blowout though. The defense will have to win this for Chicago, it’ll be tough if they start slow (a Nagy trademark).
 
