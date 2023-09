Week 3 NFL Picks and Discussion

After two uneventful weeks, I finish lunch, and wake up to the following lines:

Saints-Packers under 44

Texans-Jaguars under 45

Patriots-Jets under 38

Commanders +7 (-105)

Bears +14 (-105)

Bears-Chiefs under 49

Cardinals +13.5 (-105)

Buccaneers +6 (-105)

Buccaneers under 47



I don't think I've ever bet more in ten minutes in my life.