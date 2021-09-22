Week 4 CFB superdogs

There's an art to handicapping games in which the price is 28 points or more.



How does it differ from a competitively-priced game?



We only see these games on Saturdays, not Sundays.



I sometimes ask the question, "Is there an impossible favorite on the board?"



What's an impossible favorite?



That's a team that doesn't score as many points as it's laying.



See Arizona, Clemson, Colorado and Toledo from last week's card.