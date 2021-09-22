Week 4 CFB superdogs

The opening odds start here
Someone has to have a dog candidate or potential dog that could win outright. Let's see if we could find the needles in the haystack.
 
There's an art to handicapping games in which the price is 28 points or more.

How does it differ from a competitively-priced game?

We only see these games on Saturdays, not Sundays.

I sometimes ask the question, "Is there an impossible favorite on the board?"

What's an impossible favorite?

That's a team that doesn't score as many points as it's laying.

See Arizona, Clemson, Colorado and Toledo from last week's card.
 
Smaller price, but like Stanford as a home dog against UCLA. I think the Bruins still being ranked is silly, they got all this respect for beating what's going to be a mediocre LSU team on national TV.
 
The opening odds start here
Those are crawl in your cocoon and want to hide picks. With an eerie familiarity.
 
Kansas +16 should win outright already beat south dakota who is better than duke.
Texas Tech +8 was 13 over fraudulent Sarkisian.
New Mexico st +17 played sandiego st even for 3 of the 4 qtrs. a makeshift team with many from portal that improves weekly. hawaii offense been stuck in mud
Kansas St +6 was 9 over OK st, cowboys coming off a ref aided win have looked bad in every game. K St has looked good in every game
 
Notre Dame ranks 125th in the country in sacks allowed @ 4.67 sacks per game. Only Central Michigan and Southern Mississippi have given up more.

Sacks amount to 13.7% of their pass attempts (14/102).

Notre Dame is 121st in the country in TFLs allowed @ 9.0 TFLs per game. 27 TFLs and 108 Rushing attempts (25.0%).

4 of the 5 sacks that Purdue has accumulated on the season were against Notre Dame (other opponents Oregon State and UConn). It's 6 out of 7 for Toledo (other opponents Norfolk State and Colorado State).
 
