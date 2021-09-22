Week 4 CFB superdogs

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Someone has to have a dog candidate or potential dog that could win outright. Let's see if we could find the needles in the haystack.
Last edited:
Those are crawl in your cocoon and want to hide picks. With an eerie familiarity.There's an art to handicapping games in which the price is 28 points or more.
How does it differ from a competitively-priced game?
We only see these games on Saturdays, not Sundays.
I sometimes ask the question, "Is there an impossible favorite on the board?"
What's an impossible favorite?
That's a team that doesn't score as many points as it's laying.
See Arizona, Clemson, Colorado and Toledo from last week's card.
JK you're not serious. College GameDay? I tried not to use their original title as an alternate but couldn't come up with anything.I like Jimmy's term of superdog.
Definitely on the under. It should be an ugly smashmouth game.Kind of like Notre Dame, have zero faith in laying points with the Badgers.
Eddie likes the under alsoDefinitely on the under. It should be an ugly smashmouth game.
You mean prestonsI will post a ML Dog Round Robin for everyone this weekend.
JK you're not serious. College GameDay? I tried not to use their original title as an alternate but couldn't come up with anything.
i do have faith in badgers, they held penn st to 11 eleven 1st downs. will the refs be catholic is what matters. they were not down in talahassee. mertz better than coenKind of like Notre Dame, have zero faith in laying points with the Badgers.
They both suck.i do have faith in badgers, they held penn st to 11 eleven 1st downs. will the refs be catholic is what matters. they were not down in talahassee. mertz better than coen
wiscy has had better editions, but W should cover, the play the right way and value the ballThey both suck.
If Wisc wins, not Catholic.i do have faith in badgers, they held penn st to 11 eleven 1st downs. will the refs be catholic is what matters. they were not down in talahassee. mertz better than coen
Notre Dame ranks 125th in the country in sacks allowed @ 4.67 sacks per game. Only Central Michigan and Southern Mississippi have given up more.wiscy has had better editions, but W should cover, the play the right way and value the ball