Week 4 NFL picks and discussion.

Here's what I've bet so far
Three unders I really like are Seattle-Miami, and Cleveland Dallas. I bet those at the best available numbers. I also love the under in Atlanta-Green Bay, but I have a hunch the line will steam upwards, and I will probably bet it on gameday.
Side of the week looks like the Raiders +3 at home. It's a bounce back spot for them, and a let down spot for the Bills after the way their game ended last week.
Redskins +13.5 looks like a right side, especially with a short week for Baltimore.
Leans are Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, and under in Houston-Minny.
 
Not wild playing a teaser this early, but I don’t get the Indy-Bears line at all. Teased Bears +8.5 with TB -1.5. Balt-Wash under looks good, as does LAC-TB.
 
