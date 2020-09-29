Week 4 NFL picks and discussion.

Here's what I've bet so far

Three unders I really like are Seattle-Miami, and Cleveland Dallas. I bet those at the best available numbers. I also love the under in Atlanta-Green Bay, but I have a hunch the line will steam upwards, and I will probably bet it on gameday.

Side of the week looks like the Raiders +3 at home. It's a bounce back spot for them, and a let down spot for the Bills after the way their game ended last week.

Redskins +13.5 looks like a right side, especially with a short week for Baltimore.

Leans are Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, and under in Houston-Minny.