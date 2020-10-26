Week 8 NFL Group Discussion. Also, ZzyzxRoad goes back to Vegas

Early looks.

I bet two totals, under 49 in the Jets, Chiefs. Jets offense looked horribly yesterday, but their defense played very well. That coupled with cold weather in KC means this should be an easy under.

Titans-Bengals seems high at 55. I'm thinking the Titans get an early read and then run early and often. Their defense is good enough to confuse a rookie quarterback.

Also, the Bears +3 (-120) looks like a clear right side. Saints on the road in cold weather games have historically always been bad. They've been winning every close game, but they're not as good as their win loss record, and the Bears defense should have a big game.

Dolphins also looks like an obvious right side. Short week and travel for the Rams to play a 10 am start time against a team off a bye. Dolphins should get the win here.

Other than that, every number looks like it's exactly what it should be.