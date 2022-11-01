Week 9 of EOG’s 3rd Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

Welcome to Week 9 of the football contest. Look for the lines to be posted Wed, Nov 2 at appx 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Here are the current standings after 8 weeks of contest play:

Week 8 was a tough week for the pool, cumulatively everyone went 38-42, 47.5%.

BigBlind still holds a 4 point lead.

week8final.JPG
 
Two players got involved with Thursday night....
Dell and Grande (Viejo)
 

TY

LAST PLAY
12:16 J.Hurts sacked at HOU 35 for -8 yards (S.Nelson). FUMBLES (S.Nelson) - RECOVERED by HOU-J.Johnson at HOU 35.
 
The football gods are very fickle.
We think a caged bird sings, when it's really crying in pain.
The dogs that bark, sometimes bite.
One who walks in the dark, sees more than those in the light.
Nine weeks down and the journey just begins. We work hard and share our work with the community. We are all in this together to bring winners. So good luck to all competitors. May the football bounce your way
 
