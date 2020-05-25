Weekend to honor falling heroes

Trump spends it golfing, hate tweeting, tweeting threats, and tweeting and retweeting conspiracies and baseless claims.
This Memorial Day morning, Trump is threatening the Governor of North Carolina.
Can we all say on this Memorial Day, "Trump is the worst President ever and it ain't even close".
This Memorial Day morning, Trump is threatening the Governor of North Carolina.
Can we all say on this Memorial Day, "Trump is the worst President ever and it ain't even close".
Last edited by a moderator: