Welfare check on Gamebred

BigOrange said: After LeBrick's bricked free throws and airball late in the 4th quarter to let the game get away against the 8th seed, I thought I had better check on Gamebred. Click to expand...

LeBrick made playoff history by being the first player ever to achieve 20+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists.Like I said, we have LeBrick and you don't. As soon as his teammates just start playing LG avg, you're fucked, despite the fact that 40% of our starting lineup is out and the Home Court advantage that(like I foretold before the season) deserves is null and void.Uncle Bred doesn't panic. Come what come may, time and the hour runs through the roughest day.At least I show my face and don't hide behind some ghost account. Uncle Bred is here and I'll be here.