Welfare check on Gamebred

BigOrange said:
After LeBrick's bricked free throws and airball late in the 4th quarter to let the game get away against the 8th seed, I thought I had better check on Gamebred.
LeBrick made playoff history by being the first player ever to achieve 20+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists.

Like I said, we have LeBrick and you don't. As soon as his teammates just start playing LG avg, you're fucked, despite the fact that 40% of our starting lineup is out and the Home Court advantage that the best in the West (like I foretold before the season) deserves is null and void.

Uncle Bred doesn't panic. Come what come may, time and the hour runs through the roughest day.

At least I show my face and don't hide behind some ghost account. Uncle Bred is here and I'll be here.
 
The statline was fantastic. But with AD virtually invisible in the second half combined with awful team perimeter shooting, the level of unselfishness needs to take a back seat. Not saying that looking for others to score off his elite passing and decision making is a bad thing, but if he looks to score and takes matters into his own hands down the stretch, they might force OT.
 
jimmythegreek said:
He's gonna need the Village to win it all and he knows that and is playing to that.... However, if he needs to go ApeShit to get by Por then that is what he will eventually do,
 
GameBred said:
Why is the world convinced that 13-Klaws is a better team than UniBron.... because collectively, they have more individual talent, I'm not going to deny that nor have I ever denied it...... BUT.... LBJ, besides being the best player on the court at all times, ties everything together; he's a force multiplier, which explains why he led two different teams to 4 straight Finals.
 
jimmythegreek said:
Great point. There are times that Brick has to put the team on his back and score. He doesn't have that mentality of give me the ball and get the f out of the way. He's always been leery to go to the line in the 4th quarter. This may have something to do with it.
 
