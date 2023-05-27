Wellness check - Viejo Dinosaur?

blueline

blueline

EOG Master
When there was a golf major and no sign of him here I looked at another forum and he was posting over there
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
Hope he comes back to EOG. Has a wealth of knowledge about the business and goes way back to the good old days of sports betting.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
If Rude loses to this nobody Jap, there will have to be a wellness check on me. I should have kept sleeping.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
railbird said:
thats why i told you to take the 4k, no secret she was injured
Click to expand...
Wrong again scumbag

Rybakina on her withdrawal: "Yesterday and the day before I wasn't feeling good. I didn't sleep tonight... I have a fever. The right decision is to withdraw because it is tough to play in this condition. I am upset not to be able to play. It is life... there are ups and downs".
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
kane said:
Wrong again scumbag

Rybakina on her withdrawal: "Yesterday and the day before I wasn't feeling good. I didn't sleep tonight... I have a fever. The right decision is to withdraw because it is tough to play in this condition. I am upset not to be able to play. It is life... there are ups and downs".
Click to expand...
i know folks
 
kane

kane

EOG master
mr merlin said:
Rail is a good guy, a "correct" thinker, I dont follow womans tennis so I have no idea which of you is right in this case.
Click to expand...
Rybakina on her withdrawal: "Yesterday and the day before I wasn't feeling good. I didn't sleep tonight... I have a fever. The right decision is to withdraw because it is tough to play in this condition. I am upset not to be able to play. It is life... there are ups and downs".
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
kane said:
Rybakina on her withdrawal: "Yesterday and the day before I wasn't feeling good. I didn't sleep tonight... I have a fever. The right decision is to withdraw because it is tough to play in this condition. I am upset not to be able to play. It is life... there are ups and downs".
Click to expand...
Maybe, of course athletes often dont want to admit they have an injury.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
railbird said:
i have tour connections
Click to expand...
I think you're prob right, athletes dont drop out because they didn't sleep or even have a fever, they try and perhaps lose, no shame in a loss, not like she's some unbeatable force where losing a match would be crippling to her reputation.
 
