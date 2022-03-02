West Coast Conference and Ken Pomeroy

John Kelly
For the second straight postseason, the West Coast Conference has partnered with college hoop statistician Ken Pomeroy to assign seeds for the conference tournament.
Here's some background from the conference website (www.wccsports.com):
The WCC regularly conducts a 16-game unbalanced men’s basketball regular-season schedule and an 18-game double round-robin women’s basketball regular-season schedule, seeding the conference tournament based on conference winning percentage. With interruptions during the 2021-22 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WCC did not fully complete these conference schedules, leaving some disparity in the number of conference games completed among member programs. In total, six women’s basketball games and five men’s basketball games were declared non-contests by the Conference during the 2021-22 regular season.
With an unequal number of games, the WCC partnered with Ken Pomeroy to develop a model that uses a proprietary algorithm that best reflects conference games completed and yields an adjusted conference winning percentage for each men’s and women’s basketball team. The conference adjusted winning percentage accounts for the strength of the opponent and the location (home/away) of the game played. The offensive and defensive efficiency metric is not utilized in the algorithm to determine a team’s adjusted conference winning percentage.
