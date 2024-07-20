Westgate closing/leaving eight states immediately

superbook did not have a sign while inside of the fan duel facility. You could cash your bet there but had to bet on the phone. Nobody knew it existed in new jersey.

maybe it would of cost them money if they wanted a sign..paying who? fanduel? the meadowlands? puzzling

the best book in NJ now closed.
 
SuperBook Sports’ struggles to capture adequate market share are a familiar refrain in the industry — one increasingly dominated by Draftkings and Fanduel. In report published earlier this week, JMP Securities estimated that in the second quarter, those two operators combined for 74.5% of US sports wagering handle. BetMGM was third at a scant 7%.

That underscores the point that even gaming companies with strong brand recognition are finding it difficult (and expensive) to compete with the pair of aforementioned behemoths.

From casino.org
 
Neveragain said:
why didn't they have a sign inside the fan duel facility? nobody knew...nobody heard of them
 
why didn't they have a sign inside the fan duel facility? nobody knew...nobody heard of them
You are right.
Good signage is a fundamental part of establishing a retail business.
Typically when a business fails it’s not because of just one mistake.
It’s because of many compounded failures too large to overcome.

Sometimes it’s because overbearing accountants are at the wheel.

I can recall a podcast years ago where Michael Gaughan mockingly said sometimes accountants consider
the long term as 6 months.
 
maybe fanduel had an IN to make westgate fail? maybe the price was too high for a sign and or other marketing? you could not bet at superbook inside fanduel facility unless on the phone....how does a person know the superbook is really westgate from vegas ?

every small margin place has now disappeared from NJ
 
for Illinois:

FanDuel and DraftKings are the leading players in Illinois -- as they are in every competitive market -- splitting about 70% of online handle share almost evenly, with DraftKings ahead by a hair. But competition for what remains is fierce. The most recent reports for Illinois, which were from April, show hometown BetRivers at 7%, BetMGM and ESPN Bet at 5%, Caesars and Fanatics at 4% and Circa at 2% -- its highest share to date.

Stevens says he isn’t chasing the market leaders. “It’s very difficult to compete with a DraftKings or FanDuel model if you don’t have a DraftKings or FanDuel marketing budget,” he said. “That’s kind of a bad mix.”
 
thought there was some interesting stuff in here

www.sportsbusinessjournal.com

Circa sees opportunity to differentiate in Illinois via Blackhawks patch deal

Along with branding that puts the script Circa Sports logo over the right breast of each jersey, the Blackhawks pitched a package that would include radio and TV spots on games airing state-wide, seats on the glass and suite packages for Circa to entertain high-dollar bettors, email and database...
www.sportsbusinessjournal.com www.sportsbusinessjournal.com
 
boston massacre

EOG Master
thought there was some interesting stuff in here

