Westgate closing/leaving eight states immediately

for Illinois:



FanDuel and DraftKings are the leading players in Illinois -- as they are in every competitive market -- splitting about 70% of online handle share almost evenly, with DraftKings ahead by a hair. But competition for what remains is fierce. The most recent reports for Illinois, which were from April, show hometown BetRivers at 7%, BetMGM and ESPN Bet at 5%, Caesars and Fanatics at 4% and Circa at 2% -- its highest share to date.



Stevens says he isn’t chasing the market leaders. “It’s very difficult to compete with a DraftKings or FanDuel model if you don’t have a DraftKings or FanDuel marketing budget,” he said. “That’s kind of a bad mix.”