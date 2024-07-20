Westgate closing/leaving eight states immediately

SuperBook Sports’ struggles to capture adequate market share are a familiar refrain in the industry — one increasingly dominated by Draftkings and Fanduel. In report published earlier this week, JMP Securities estimated that in the second quarter, those two operators combined for 74.5% of US sports wagering handle. BetMGM was third at a scant 7%.
That underscores the point that even gaming companies with strong brand recognition are finding it difficult (and expensive) to compete with the pair of aforementioned behemoths.
From casino.org
You are right.why didn't they have a sign inside the fan duel facility? nobody knew...nobody heard of them
You are right.
Good signage is a fundamental part of establishing a retail business.
Typically when a business fails it’s not because of just one mistake.
It’s because of many compounded failures too large to overcome.
Sometimes it’s because overbearing accountants are at the wheel.
I can recall a podcast years ago where Michael Gaughan mockingly said sometimes accountants consider
the long term as 6 months.
thought there was some interesting stuff in here
