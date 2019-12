Westgate SuperContest Standings

Dave Tuley’s Contest Corner



CB ELITE wins $143,750 for Quarter/Monthly prize in Circa Sports Million with a record of 17-3; CB ELITE was 13-2 entering Week 4 & went 4-1 (CLE, NE, CHI, JAX, NO), clinching with Saints +2.5 hitting on Sunday Night Football & keeping HITMAN (who had DAL -2.5) from a 5-0 week.



Circa Sports Million Top 5 went 1-4 with NO covering as No. 4 choice, but Top 3 (KC, MIN, NE) lost plus No. 5 HOU; as I've often written (& said on-air), these consensus results usually tells how bettors fared overall vs. the books & NFL Week 4 was a big win for the books.



SuperContest $15,000 "1st Quarter Bonus" will be split ($7,500 apiece) by TUCO & ER @ JAR, who are both 19-1, entered this Week 4 at 14-1 and TUCO was in the clubhouse after completing his 5-0 week but ER @ JAR needed NO +2.5 on Sunday night to force the tie.



SuperContest Top 5 Most-Selected Teams went 0-5 in NFL Week 4 (dipping to 10-10 on season) with the top four choices (KC, NE, MIN, DAL) failing to cover; the No. 5 choice was actually NO, but since the Saints played the Cowboys, we go to No. 6 HOU, which also lost.