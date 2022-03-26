Westward Ho Vegas Motel.

Little place next to Slots of Fun, could get a room for the Sweet Sixteen, 12.99 on Thursday
and 15.99 on the weekends.

Went online for Silverton for Thursday thru Sunday, $1,063.00 (4 nights) for a truck stop hotel.

Moral of the story. Greed not only at strip properties.


P.S. Doesn't include resort fee or tax.
 
that place is still around????
 
