Westward Ho Vegas Motel.

Little place next to Slots of Fun, could get a room for the Sweet Sixteen, 12.99 on Thursday

and 15.99 on the weekends.



Went online for Silverton for Thursday thru Sunday, $1,063.00 (4 nights) for a truck stop hotel.



Moral of the story. Greed not only at strip properties.





P.S. Doesn't include resort fee or tax.