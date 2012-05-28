Whale Hunt in the Desert

For those not in the know, this book is about the gambling lives of some really high rollers - whales in the vernacular. These guys were introduced to the comps and privileges of betting really big by Stever Cyr, superhost. Most of the stories occurred while Cyr worked for the Las Vegas Hilton, but several other casinos are mentioned as well.



I bought this book back when it was first published in 2004, but read it again recently. I was struck for the first time by the depth of the fall of so many of the high rollers mentioned in the book. Everybody posting here would like to believe he could hit it big gambling. The guys referenced in the book hit it big before their oversized bets made them whales. But it?s what happened afterward that caught my attention.



The author, Deke Castleman, acknowledges that many names have been changed.



Jeff Armstrong - big enough to have won $200k playing blackjack at the Hard Rock on the same night he sat in on a jam session with a famous band at the Joint. Made millions in LA, but died of a heroin overdose in 2002.



Gus Johnson - made his money from a dot-com. Then won big early on at the blackjack tables. Ended up losing $6 mil, but was one of the rare ones - able to walk away still in one piece.



Fast Eddie D - Lost his 25,000 sq. ft. house, but somehow managed to buy part of a casino in Costa Rica.



Al Franco, Phoenix contractor - made regular trips for two years, lost millions. Now lives in an apartment, and bets red chips.



Bill Nilsen, chemical co. owner - made bi-weekly trips to Vegas for 25 years, often losing up to $100k. Ended up in jail unable to make bail. Afterward, had to move in with a relative.



Young sports gambler - pissed away his inheritance. His mother first tried to bail him out, but after rehab failed, he still couldn?t stop. Still owes a bookie $100k.