Whale Hunt in the Desert

ajaysdreamplays

ajaysdreamplays

EOG Addicted
For those not in the know, this book is about the gambling lives of some really high rollers - whales in the vernacular. These guys were introduced to the comps and privileges of betting really big by Stever Cyr, superhost. Most of the stories occurred while Cyr worked for the Las Vegas Hilton, but several other casinos are mentioned as well.

I bought this book back when it was first published in 2004, but read it again recently. I was struck for the first time by the depth of the fall of so many of the high rollers mentioned in the book. Everybody posting here would like to believe he could hit it big gambling. The guys referenced in the book hit it big before their oversized bets made them whales. But it?s what happened afterward that caught my attention.

The author, Deke Castleman, acknowledges that many names have been changed.

Jeff Armstrong - big enough to have won $200k playing blackjack at the Hard Rock on the same night he sat in on a jam session with a famous band at the Joint. Made millions in LA, but died of a heroin overdose in 2002.

Gus Johnson - made his money from a dot-com. Then won big early on at the blackjack tables. Ended up losing $6 mil, but was one of the rare ones - able to walk away still in one piece.

Fast Eddie D - Lost his 25,000 sq. ft. house, but somehow managed to buy part of a casino in Costa Rica.

Al Franco, Phoenix contractor - made regular trips for two years, lost millions. Now lives in an apartment, and bets red chips.

Bill Nilsen, chemical co. owner - made bi-weekly trips to Vegas for 25 years, often losing up to $100k. Ended up in jail unable to make bail. Afterward, had to move in with a relative.

Young sports gambler - pissed away his inheritance. His mother first tried to bail him out, but after rehab failed, he still couldn?t stop. Still owes a bookie $100k.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: Whale Hunt in the Desert

In light of Jamal Lewis filing for BK and so many other athletes doing the same this is no shock at all. Sad - but no shock. These people think they are bulletproof and that the money will continue to come in at the same rate so blowing a lot of money is no biggie because there is more where that came from just around the corner.
 
ajaysdreamplays

ajaysdreamplays

EOG Addicted
Re: Whale Hunt in the Desert

Speaking of athletes... I played at a crap table at the Bellagio a few years back when Charles Oakley bought in for a $5k marker. He lost it in no time flat. I only found out who he was after he left the table.

Fast forward a year or so, and I read of Oakley offering his culinary services for a single meal to be prepared by him for $10k plus transportation to wherever.

I know nothing about Oakley's financials, but have wondered ever since whether his casino losses inspired that little gambit.
 
ajaysdreamplays

ajaysdreamplays

EOG Addicted
Re: Whale Hunt in the Desert

Myerson is mentioned several times in the book, including the relating of the story in the link about "gambler's debts dying with them."

Charlie was considered by Cyr as a knowledgeable, but oldschool guy who along with all the other oldschool guys, was reluctant to do the groundwork necessary to first identify how to bring the whales to Vegas. A case in point was when Wynn (p.164) asked for a list of Mirage gamblers with $1 mil line of credit, expecting about 40. Everyone (incl. Myerson) was amazed when the print-out showed over 500. The author speculates that was the day when Wynn started planning the Bellagio.

Another Myerson story from the book: when he retired, his secretary trebled her salary by going to the MGM with her rolodex.
 
Neveragain

Neveragain

EOG Dedicated
Steve, Anthony, and Deke appear to be moving closer to a TV deal for the book.
It’s intended to be an episodic drama featuring Steve’s career as a casino host to High Rollers in Vegas and beyond.

Their TV development deal connection for the project is William Wheeler.
In television, William (Bill) has worked as a consulting producer on Showtime's "Ray Donovan" and Netflix's drama "Cursed".

In a recent YouTube podcast Anthony Curtis appeared very excited at the prospects to finally cash in.
Steve was more blasé given the fact there have been a few TV and movie deals in the past that never materialized.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top