What am I missing with the NFL Divisional playoffs?

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Ravens are a -9.5 favorite.
When you plug 9.5 favorite into the sbr spread to moneyline conversion chart you get -565 and +405
Yet looking online I see pinnacle at -406 and in vegas westgate at -420.
Would these these be big +EV bets on the moneyline on the ravens?
or is this calculator off ?
