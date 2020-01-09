What am I missing with the NFL Divisional playoffs?

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
Ravens are a -9.5 favorite.

When you plug 9.5 favorite into the sbr spread to moneyline conversion chart you get -565 and +405

Yet looking online I see pinnacle at -406 and in vegas westgate at -420.

Would these these be big +EV bets on the moneyline on the ravens?

or is this calculator off ?
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
#3
#3
never bet NFL playoffs.........put all your energy towards college hoops & totals.........much easier, imho........good luck sportsrmylife !
 
