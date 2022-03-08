What an ending in Asheville

Almost Allright
GO Bucks!!!
Buzzer beater in Asheville. A town not made for Railbird. But that’s a conversation for another day.
Chattanooga down two with a three at the zeros in OT to go to the dance. Heartbreak for the Purple Paladins from Greenville SC
This game a classic example why the small conference tourneys are da nuts
