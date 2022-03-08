What an ending in Asheville

Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
Buzzer beater in Asheville. A town not made for Railbird. But that’s a conversation for another day.

Chattanooga down two with a three at the zeros in OT to go to the dance. Heartbreak for the Purple Paladins from Greenville SC

This game a classic example why the small conference tourneys are da nuts
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
More than 340 Division I programs have a chance to automatically qualify for the Big Dance this season through conference tournaments, regardless of regular-season achievements.

This season, I count 14 schools among the 358 D-I programs that were not eligible for the NCAA tourney.

There's Oklahoma State (probation), nine schools still going through their transition process from D-II to D-1 and the four Ivy league schools that finished fifth through eighth during the 14-game conference schedule.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top