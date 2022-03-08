What an ending in Asheville

More than 340 Division I programs have a chance to automatically qualify for the Big Dance this season through conference tournaments, regardless of regular-season achievements.



This season, I count 14 schools among the 358 D-I programs that were not eligible for the NCAA tourney.



There's Oklahoma State (probation), nine schools still going through their transition process from D-II to D-1 and the four Ivy league schools that finished fifth through eighth during the 14-game conference schedule.