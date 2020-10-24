What are the adsorption and physical properties of activated carbon?

Adsorptive Characteristics :​

The effectiveness of Activated carbon is usually specified by the amount of a certain test chemicals it can adsorb per unit weight of activated carbon used.​

CTC Activity : For Activated carbon used for filtering air and gases, the test chemical used is usually Carbon Tetrachloride, commonly designated as CTC and is specified as CTC Activity (%). In some areas, this test is being substituted by a similar test which uses n-butane, known as the Butane Number Test. To obtain the Butane Number from Carbon Tetrachloride Number, divide the Carbon Tetrachloride Number by 2.55.​

Iodine No. : For activated carbon used in filtering water and liquids, the test chemical used is usually Iodine mixed with water and is specified as Iodine no. (mg/gm) of carbon.​

Surface Area : Measurement of the extent of the pore surface developed within the matrix of the activated carbon. The BET N 2 method, using nitrogen measures the area by determining the amount of liquid nitrogen needed to evenly cover all the surface in these holes. This is used in activated carbon research and is not a practical method to be used as a quality control tool.​

The Iodine Number and the CTC Activity, both of which measure the adsorption capacity, are generally used to monitor quality during production and use.​

Physical Characteristics :​

Hardness : The harder the activated carbon, the less it will crumble into fine particles during handling and use. pelletized activated carbon This value gives an idea of the abrasion-resistance of the activated carbon and is measured by means of a ball pan. Coconut shell based Activated Carbon has the unique property of the highest hardness ( over 99%) which increases the durability and reduces loss in application, handling and regeneration.​

Apparent Density : Is the weight of one litre of Activated carbon (g/ltr). Density depends on the raw material being used and the degree of activation. The density does not affect the effectiveness of the activated carbon measured in adsorption per unit weight, but will have an effect on adsorption per unit volume.​

Ash Content : This is the inorganic, inert, amorphous and unusable part present in the activated carbon. This ash comes initially from the basic material. Lower the ash content, the better the activated carbon. The practical limit for the level of ash content allowed in the activated carbon varies within 2 to 5%.​

Moisture : This is the amount of water physical bound on the activated carbon under normal condition. The practical limit for the level of moisture content allowed in the activated carbon varies within 3 to 6%.​

pH Value : The pH Value of activated carbon is a measure of whether it is acidic or basic. Coconut shell based Activated Carbon normally is specified for a pH of 9 – 11.​

