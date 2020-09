What are the main uses of activated carbon?

1. Activated carbon for liquid phase adsorption​

Tap water, industrial water, electroplating wastewater, pure water, beverage, food, pharmaceutical water purification and electronic ultra-pure water preparation. coconut shell active carbon

Decolorization, purification and purification of sucrose, xylose, monosodium glutamate, pharmaceuticals, citric acid, chemical products and food additives​

Decolorization, impurity removal, odor removal, liquor and beverage purification, deodorization and impurity removal of oils, oils, gasoline and diesel oil​

Fine chemical industry, pharmaceutical chemical industry, biopharmaceutical process product purification, refining, decolorization, filtration.​

Purification, decolorization, deodorization and COD reduction of environmental engineering wastewater and domestic wastewater​

2. Activated Carbon for Gas Adsorption​

Adsorption and recovery of benzene, toluene, xylene, acetone, oil and gas, CS2 and other organic solvents.​

Cigarette filter, decoration deodorization, indoor air purification (removal of formaldehyde, benzene, etc.), industrial gas purification (such as CO2, N2, etc.)​

Production, Natural Gas Purification, Desulfurization, Deodorization and Waste Gas Treatment in Petrochemical Industry​

Air purification and deodorization in biochemical, paint equipment industry, underground places, leather factories and animal feeding places.​

Odor adsorption and sulfide adsorption of flue gas, mercury vapor removal, reduce the formation of dioxin.​

3. Activated Carbon for Highly Required Areas​

Catalyst and catalyst carrier (palladium, ruthenium, rhodium, platinum), precious metal recovery and gold extraction.​

