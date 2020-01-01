What are your 2020 sports betting/gambling targets/goals?

New year to clear the slate and to get better. Some of the veterans here what are somethings you look to improve on going into the new year. Could be on either side of what to do better or things to avoid.



Mine.



1/ Play 1/2 NL poker and finish the year with a win rate of 10 bb/hour

2/ Win one daily tourney in vegas

3/ create my own numbers for each sport I bet starting with cbb and nba now.

4/ enter the westgate supercontest and circa contest with one entry each

5/ keep great notes of my bets with regards to the line I bet and what was available and what it closed at cris/pinny

6/ find smarter people than me and learn from them in poker and sports (Ive found this a bit in sports since moving out here. I just need to listen more...lol)





I'd like to hear what others have for targets this new year.