what do you guys make of these OFF ratio NBA 1st half TOTAL lines total game

what do you guys make of these OFF ratio NBA 1st half lines



more and more of these have been on the board this year.



an example is this, you might think that both of these games would have about the same first half line on the TOTAL. by that I mean well both games nearly same final game total, and both games are about the same point spread at 2.5 or so pretty close. yet the first half lines are WAY different. thoughts? There have been lots of these this year in NBA this is just a clear example to discuss wtf is going on. these are not mislines all shops have about the same thing.









what do you guys make of these OFF ratio NBA 1st half lines





Dec 09 527 UTAH -3-104 o216-110 -146

7:00 PM 528 PHILADELPHIA +3-116 u216-110 +126



Dec 09 531 DENVER +2½-115 o215½-113 +115

8:30 PM 532 SAN ANTONIO -2½-105 u215½-107 -135



NBA First Half Lines - Dec 09

Dec 09 1527 1H UTAH -1-110 o105-110 -140

7:00 PM 1528 1H PHILADELPHIA +1-110 u105-110 +120



Dec 09 1531 1H DENVER +1-106 o111-115 +115

8:30 PM 1532 1H SAN ANTONIO -1-114 u111-105 -135