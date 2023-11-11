What happened to Kane’s thread for Dell Dude?

Dell Dude said: I cashed ouside 2's and 3's of this:



Jap kunts +500

Joker +145

Rangers +700

Jets +1000

Packers +2000

Michigan +850



Paid almost $10,000 for 5-1 but was already in the money. Now I need at least 2 more I don't think Packers have a chance. Click to expand...

To recover I'd need to lay a big rooster # on the remaining 3 so if I win 2 more, I win more money than original. Not much I can do if I only win 1 more but that's an insignificant amount. No mind. I have these 3 teams other roosters. Would be a case I win big minus $10,000. I can live with that. I won the kiss my ass soccer over so all good.