What happened to Kane’s thread for Dell Dude?

Blackcloud
EOG Dedicated
Wtf?
You know I am not fan boying another conspiracy. I started with BB and Israel and believed everything about Hamas. Now I have no choice but to take off my star of David and ask the right fucking questions. Rashida and Cwissy in the same bed?
I just assumed you would take this one and make it soYou blew it, Blackcloud. I wanted Dell Dude's awful but lawful suicide rooster thread.
I cashed ouside 2's and 3's of this:
Jap kunts +500
Joker +145
Rangers +700
Jets +1000
Packers +2000
Michigan +850
Paid almost $10,000 for 5-1 but was already in the money. Now I need at least 2 more I don't think Packers have a chance.