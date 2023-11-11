What happened to Kane’s thread for Dell Dude?

I have no idea. I will let kane explain or continue the silent treatment. I think it was the star of David Duke post.
 
You know I am not fan boying another conspiracy. I started with BB and Israel and believed everything about Hamas. Now I have no choice but to take off my star of David and ask the right fucking questions. Rashida and Cwissy in the same bed?
New goal: Michigan vs Ohio State for the national championship. That means I want Michigan to beat Ohio State the first time. Only way to get both in the playoff.
 
Penn State got what they needed Illinois, Maryland. Doesn't matter. Has long as Coach Franklin is on the sideline with his bald head, they will never win anything real.
 
I cashed ouside 2's and 3's of this:

Jap kunts +500
Joker +145
Rangers +700
Jets +1000
Packers +2000
Michigan +850

Paid almost $10,000 for 5-1 but was already in the money. Now I need at least 2 more I don't think Packers have a chance.
 
Had Penn State won, they would have the TB

Illinois beat Indiana
Maryland beat Nebraska
Northwestern is beating Wisconsin

Doesn't matter.
 
Penn State is a lie. Coach Franklin is a fraud. They got me again. Not in the same class Ohio State and Michigan. They'll win out with a meaningless BCS bowl.
 
Ohio State becomes my new #1 because of the odds. Alabama actually #2 because an existing set piece and odds. As high as 30-1.
 
To recover I'd need to lay a big rooster # on the remaining 3 so if I win 2 more, I win more money than original. Not much I can do if I only win 1 more but that's an insignificant amount. No mind. I have these 3 teams other roosters. Would be a case I win big minus $10,000. I can live with that. I won the kiss my ass soccer over so all good.
 
And I'm going to win again. And I'm going to win again.

Miami Florida +14.5 -105
SPREAD
Miami Florida @ Florida State

Iowa -1.5 -110
SPREAD
Rutgers @ Iowa

Northwestern +12.5 -110
SPREAD
Northwestern @ Wisconsin

$15.00
TOTAL WAGER
$106.74
TOTAL PAYOUT
 
New roosters to rebet. Oklahomo State about to be removed.

Chargers
Packers
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Jets
Packers
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Titans
Packers
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Lions
Chargers
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Lions
Titans
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Lions
Dolphins
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama

Lions
Clowns
Raffy

Titans
Steelers
Chargers

Oklahoma State
Georgia
USC

Lions
Florida kanes
Heat

Lions
Dolphins
Ryby
 
