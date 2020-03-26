What is Tampa Bucs RSW total?

Brady cant move, Bucs dont have white possesion wrs to bail him out arenas like his qb holding ball, he wont finish season. defense sucks, coach sucks, qb is overrated
 
Arians surely doesn’t suck, but an old Brady isn’t the qb for that system. Winston was the perfect qb except for those TO’s. Brady isn’t going to have the luxury of 5-6 division wins anymore.
 
Will we see a 10? I see offshore a few 9 1/2s with heavy juice. Looking at the game sequencing, they only have a rest advantage in one game. In five games their opponent has a rest advantage. Going to see if it can hit 10 and then look under.
 
gronk may help some, leftwhich sucks has a coordianter, arinas is a retread who doesnt have quality assitansts this time around. see gruden and gibbs. Winston threw 30 picks last yr. schedule is tougher than it should be
 
