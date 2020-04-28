What is the difference between a sports handicapper and a stock market picker?

No, not a knock-knock joke punch line.

But, after no sports betting for a couple of months perhaps, maybe a few picks - a little action with some ETF's would fill a void???

I said about 20 years ago to friends that sports handicapping is less of a gamble than picking stocks and it is possible to make more money in sports with a 100k bank that it is in stocks!

Thanks for not mentioning that I am an immediate gratification guy.
 
