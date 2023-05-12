What sites are you blocked from?

For those in the working world, are you blocked from various "gambling" sites? I put the quotes around gambling because these are NOT gambling sites per se; they are information sites. My company recently added the Zscaler software, and all of sudden, many sites off limits. No more live feeds from VSIN; no odds from pregame.com, no DRF.com, paceadvantage.com and no covers.com. Of course, no one can place a bet thru any of those sites, so they really aren't gambling sites. EOG.com slipped thru. I guess Zscaler just figured it's for the oil and gas company.