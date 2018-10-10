What was the last great invention?

most so called inventions are from thiefs, they steal ideas and are good at getting seed money and funding, see facebook among others
 
VOTING BY MAIL, PAYING BILLS ON LINE, BANKING ON LINE, BETTING ON LINE, ANYTHING WHERE I DONT HAVE TO STAND IN LINE . TOO TIME CONSUMING. I LOSE TIME AND MONEY STANDING IN LINE!! THERE IS MONEY TO BE MADE. I HAD A STOP OVER IN VEGAS LAST NIGHT AND GUY BEHIND ME WAS DEPRESSED. HE SAID HE LOST $1500 PLAYING KENO IN ONE DAY. WTF!! KENO!!
 
Dear Gabe. Don't you think these juvenile questions like this as well as "what's your favorite color" type questions are better suited for forums like SBR and The Gambling Forum where the children like to play? Serious question. Please try and answer it with some seriousness. Thanks.
 
lol. Well, considering 8 of the 23 replies are by you and 2 by me, and half the rest are goof replies....I think yes
 
FairWarning said:
Bitcoin
I'm starting to change my mind on bitcoin. If you asked me 6 months ago what I expected the price to be in late October, I would've guessed $1000-$1500. After a collapse like it had, it has consolidated quite strongly around that $6500 level. It may not be out of the woods fully, but the longer it consolidates at this level, the greater the likelihood it will survive.
 
Valuist said:
Uhhhhhhhhhhh - care to chime in again on this. I got this one right from the start. 100% PONZI scheme and I am ecstatic I stayed as far away from this as possible

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitcoin-no-longer-boring-price-194000222.html
 
The support levels, which had been building for months, broke about a week ago. Now it's anyone's guess how far it will fall.
 
