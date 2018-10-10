What was the last great invention?

agreeNot really. Just a combination of everything at the time. Could see it coming from miles away. It wasn't even the first smartphone.
Bitcoin
I'm starting to change my mind on bitcoin. If you asked me 6 months ago what I expected the price to be in late October, I would've guessed $1000-$1500. After a collapse like it had, it has consolidated quite strongly around that $6500 level. It may not be out of the woods fully, but the longer it consolidates at this level, the greater the likelihood it will survive.