What was your most memorable moments/image of Kobe Bryant?

Now that the sports community as well as the entire universe has had a couple of days to digest and reflect upon the horrific events that took place on January 26th in Calabasas, CA, what was your most memorable moment or image of the late, great Kobe Bryant? On the court, off the court, in the public spotlight, or even a small act that had a large impact on someone.



I'll start. Game 7 of the 2000 NBA Finals against Indiana, with the shot clock running down. The lob to the big man that gave Kobe and Shaq their first NBA titles as teammates.