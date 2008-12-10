playersadvocate said: IF anyone knows how ass tastes it most certainly is you. Your head has been up so many asses over they years I bet you can pick them out blindfolded.::LMAO:: Click to expand...

Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.I don't THINK you know the Shrink too WELL, I have NEVER met the MAN in person, but I know for a FACT he doesn't SNIFF no ones ASS, that YOU CAN TAKE TO THE BANK WITH YOU. I THINK YOU NEED TO SIT DOWN AND ROTATE FOR ABOUT A WEEK. HAVE A GOOD NIGHT....................