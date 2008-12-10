WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

EOG Master
Shrink, I?m sure you might know something about these 3 posters. all 3 know this industry to the tee.
 
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

IRONLOCK is still around although he doesn't post very much to my knowledge....

He gave me an ultimatum which doesn't work well with me...

NORTHERN ICE was working for Pinnacle last time I checked...

I have no clue about BAKER...

THE SHRINK
 
EOG Master
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

Baker's the owner/operator of the gambling site Beyond Capping...
 
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

Ironlock is the greatest individual on the face of the earth.

Just ask him...

:LMAO
 
EOG Veteran
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

Jimmy Hoffa said:
Ironlock is the greatest individual on the face of the earth.

Just ask him...

:LMAO
I did Jimmy and he confirmed that,JK.The guy has alot of knowledge kinda like the Devil,has seen alot from the inside.Too bad niether post here anymore.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

ironlock is still the smartest person "he" knows. sports, politics, it doesnt matter. the pompous prick is over at mw spitting bullshit and, of course, alienating the fuck out of everyone
 
EOG Master
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

i enjoy Ironlocks posts and really cant blame him for not posting here.

Baker is sharp as they fucking come.

i dont know the other guy but if he is working for pinny im sure he is pretty smart also
 
EOG Senior Member
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

IF anyone knows how ass tastes it most certainly is you. Your head has been up so many asses over they years I bet you can pick them out blindfolded.::LMAO::
 
EOG Master
Re: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO IRONLOCK, BAKER, AND NORTHERN STAR.

playersadvocate said:
IF anyone knows how ass tastes it most certainly is you. Your head has been up so many asses over they years I bet you can pick them out blindfolded.::LMAO::
I don't THINK you know the Shrink too WELL, I have NEVER met the MAN in person, but I know for a FACT he doesn't SNIFF no ones ASS, that YOU CAN TAKE TO THE BANK WITH YOU. I THINK YOU NEED TO SIT DOWN AND ROTATE FOR ABOUT A WEEK. HAVE A GOOD NIGHT....................
 
EOG Enthusiast
Feel like Jack Nicholson. ........ I'm Back!!!

Might post some plays once in awhile if there is something I see and like. Never take things too seriously and I can't stand idiots that think they are smart!!

As Always Good Luck!!

Northern Star
 
EOG Veteran
Walking into this thread..... I can't figure out whether I stumbled into a nursing home or a cemetery.
 
