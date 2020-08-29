What's a Snowflake Sports Fan to do?

They won't watch the NFL because of kneeling. And Kaep is always lurking. And Drew isn't the racist they wanted him to be. And Mahomes is the new face of the NFL, and unlike gutless past Icons Brady, and Peyton, he speaks out and cares about doing the right thing. And Russell said Seattle wouldn't have played if there was a game this week.



They won't watch the NBA because of kneeling, and BLM on the Court, and LeBron, unlike gutless past Icon MJ, cares about doing the right thing, and boycotting a few days to protest Yet Another senseless killing by a cop of some black dude.



They won't watch MLB because of kneeling, and also boycotting some games for Blake.



But there's always good old lily White NHL? They play though it all, with no kneeling. Whoops. They're doing the right thing too. Some even kneeling with skates. Bravo.



US Soccer? Same



Tennis? Same



NASCAR? No more Racist Flag to celebrate.



It's tough out there for a Cultist Sports Fan who just wants good old Military flyovers, and racist symbols in their sports. But no "politics" in Sports.



Where will the poor snowflakes turn to have their poor fee fees spared?