What's Bookmaker.eu up to?

Been looking at Bookmaker/CRIS Live Betting lines for basketball.



I see 3, 4 or whatever (all) NBA in-progress available, ok so far. Then I see just one CBB (sometimes 2 or 3), followed by 3 to 4 foreign games that I don't even recognize. OK.



Next I see what looks like 4 college women's games (designated with (W)), many with obscure teams I didn't even know existed.



Why in the world do they offer the crap games and ignore up to 10 mens' CBB games that could be offered?



This has been happening regularly over the past 3 weeks or so.