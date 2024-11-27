What's everyone doing w/ their 401k's for the upcoming 2025 yr?

I only have mine set at 25% bonds.



But with everyone anticipating a drop in spending and increased prices via the planned tariffs, a lot of talk of stocks gonna drop in price before full adjusted earnings will be released in the 2ndQ, or 3rdQ and 4thQ.



Kinda like how in early 2020 everything dropped drastically based on total speculation without any earnings reports. And by summer everything started going back up.



Curious as to if same thing happens. All the hedge-fund gamblers will be having puts and calls trying to gamble on how far shit will drop.



I might switch my portfolio to 75% bonds at start of the yr and see how it goes from there.