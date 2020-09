When an airline no longer wants a plane, it is sent away to a boneyard...

"Inside the airline industry's meltdown

Coronavirus has hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. While most fleets were grounded, the industry was forced to reimagine its futureby Samanth Subramanian Tue 29 Sep 2020 06.00 BSTLast modified on Tue 29 Sep 2020 09.09 BSTWhen an airline no longer wants a plane, it is sent away to a boneyard...