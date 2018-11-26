Where is OSUCOWBOYS? Mofome still alive?

OSU is no longer. He bought a package from railbird and that was all she wrote. Documented on the forums.

Mofome stiffed some people and took off.
 
I email Travis every so often. I know he and MrsOSU split up then got back together. I sense they are split up since I don't see her posting any pix of him on Facebook (I have been a FB friend of hers for some time). She leads the kind of life one would expect her to lead - wild and all over the map. Boring is something she never has been and never will be.
 
JK - I sent you a few texts.

Does anyone here know a guy: Mike LeBlanc? I am told he posts/posted here.No idea his handle. If someone knows him please send me a DM. I'll explain more later
 
I had a very long conversation with MrsOSU. I was told I could post what she said here. It will take a day or two to put all of what she said into something I can post here. All I will say is...........WOW! I will also say this: I am only getting her side of things. I do not doubt what she is saying but it is 1 side of the story - not 2 sides.
 
Waaaaaaaay ahead if you. Tuesday I will try and reach out to Travis and see if he wants to say something. I doubt he will reply but I will give him the chance. If he fails to do so what I will say from her side will be properly phrased.
 
If it's personal stuff between them, we really dont need to hear any of it, gambling related fine, but relationship details, dont do it.
 
Interesting times we live in. Travis is one of the best people I've ever been friends with. There's 3 sides to every story and then there's nothing but lies lies lies. Don't believe everything you read.
 
Couldn't agree more

I have decided to filter down what I was told for that very reason. I have only heard one side of the story. I am not taking sides here - just posting what I was told from one side.

Travis and Jennifer are no longer a couple. They dated for a long time. One Friday Night when Shrink was doing "The Stardust Line Handicapping Contest" (tells you how long ago it was) many of us went to Ruth's Chris before the show and had dinner. Travis picked up the check and it was quite a check. We all intended on paying but he did. The 2 split up, got back together again and have split up - this time for good.

Travis has some "Domestic Abuse" charges filed against him. It is important to emphasize the word "charges" and not "convictions." In the USA we are presumed innocent until/unless we are found to be Guilty. Travis has not been found Guilty of anything. Yet. That might change - it might not. That is for the legal system to decide not me/us.

I have been told that the good life he lived in the past is just that - in the past. I am told he owes a lot of people a lot of money. Once again - I do not know if that is true, or not. I have seen one piece of paper that shows he owes some money. Once again - if it is factual or not I do not know. I have my thoughts but they are not relevant here.

I know he is facing some serious charges and if convicted he will probably serve some time behind bars. I know everyone here (or just about everyone) who has met him has nothing but great things to say about him and what kind of a person he is. Count me as one of them. I have plenty of great stories to tell of times with him which is why I hope that when all is said and done a proper court ruling happens. If that means he is found guilty on all/most charges or found 100% Innocent - whatever the court/judge/jury decide based on all evidence hears is what I hope happens.

As for MrsOSU.......she is getting by. She has had happier times. But anyone who has met her knows she is someone who will stand up for what she believes in.

I can say a whoooooole lot more but think posting what I have is good enough. I will once again ask if anyone knows how to contact a former EOG Poster: with the real name of:

Mike LeBlanc (Who is from the Maine area - or was)

Please send me a DM so we can talk about it there
 
I hope you are right. I do not know if you are right, though. I do not know if you are wrong, too.

As I said I hope the courts reach the proper decision - whatever that may be.
 
What a drama queen.

Telling this story to make yourself feel important or popular. That's their dirty laundry, not yours to tell. Whether Travis is guilty or not you've already formed an opinion in some peoples mind. He was somewhat a legend here. Just a dumb thing to do Winky. Is your life that boring you need to spread some excitement in such a way? And just save the "she's my friend and wanted this story told" BS. Pretty low on your part for sure.
 
What happened to Tuckman?? Seem to remember he took a guys money to place a large
Rsox win Wseries. Pretty big odds. 2013 I think. Tuckman was living in Vegas at the time. He pocketed money.
 
I met tuckman but if I was standing next to him today I would not know who he is.


I remember shrink and OSU betting at the place next to the wynn @ 2 dimes a pop at halftime.. Duke won by 6 i think that year in the final game.


JK was on a tear that year in college hoops. Was lighting up the EOG site with winner after winner.
 
Twinky- you are flat out creepy. T buys you a dinner and you repay him with posting this BS? Go punch your sister again. Is that domestic?
 
While I might word it a little differently, this...
 
I stand by all I wrote and trust me - I toned it down quite a bit.

Bushay - on a 1-100 scale I do think the likelihood Travis did at least some of what he is charged with doing is there. I put the odds at slightly more than 50%. Not much more and not enough to convict without hearing all of the evidence. If I was a judge I would say there is enough evidence to warrant a trial and then seeing what happens from there
 
Need to get on a roll again, MrTop.

As for Tuckman, he slandered my name with lies.

I forgive but I don't forget.
 
And how is that your duty to air all this out here? WTF?
 
Winky is a fucking jerk for posting crap like that, abuse charges that may never see a trial(most everyone here knows how women can lie), and oh boy, he used to be richer than he is now, wow, that's a blockbuster.

Jesus christ people, the guy hasn't posted here in ages, let the guy be. (n)
 
Before reading this I could tell I wasn't going to like where it took me. OSU was one of the first EOG posters whose opinion I always looked forward to reading, and his philanthropy was inspiring.

There's a lot of ambiguity in Winky's story, but let it be a reminder to all that we are .... only human. People make mistakes. There's a thin line between good and bad, wrong and right, sanity and insanity.

Not to sound self-righteous, but I try my best not to judge people because I rarely have full context around the circumstances that lead to one's actions. We all skate on the edge of the envelope of something. Whatever OSU did, whatever OSU is going through, I hope he survives it and comes out a better man on the other end.

Every man has a code to live by, but every man has his breaking point. It's all timing.
 
100% agree to all said here
 
If I remember some old pics there were on here of the Mrs she appeared to have some work done below the chin and above the belly button.

Does OSU Cowboy appear in the doc that has shrink and dink in it? Is he in the hotel scene with shrink?
 
