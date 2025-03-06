Where's everyone find the service plays posted on forums(or X/FB) at on the internet?

louisvillekid

louisvillekid

EOG Dedicated
All the cool sports betting forums over the yrs took away the ability to post paid plays from the most popular sites, or touts.

Occasionally i run across an acct on X posting them - not sure where they get them, b/c it looks like screenshots - but when i do find one i quickly learn they're not consistent. Well, usually consistent in posting touts/services i've never heard of. But they'll tease me with occasionally posting plays from Doc's crew, or Wagertalk, or the ATSedge, or Pregame, etc. , but it's not everyday.

There has to be a forum, or an X or FB acct posting plays that are submitted by people who've bought packages, or buyer groups posting them somewhere on the web.

TIA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top