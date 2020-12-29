Where's Hunter?

That's De'Andre Hunter.One of the stars on the University of Virginia basketball team that won it all in 2019.Hunter was missing in action (broken left wrist) when #1-seed UVA suffered a shocking loss to #16-seed UMBC in the first-round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.Hunter scored 27 points in the NCAA championship game against Texas Tech the following season to earn a national title and gain redemption for Tony Bennett's team.After his sophomore season, Hunter left college with two years of eligibility remaining to seek fame and fortune in the NBA.He was drafted fourth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 NBA Draft before being shipped to New Orleans and then Atlanta in a series of draft-day deals.The 23-year-old small forward is effective on both ends of the floor for the Hawks and it looks as if his NBA game is improving all the time.The Hawks opened this 2020-21 NBA season a perfect 3-0.However, they'll have their hands full on Wednesday when they visit Brooklyn to play the Nets featuring the well-rested Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.