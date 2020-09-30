Which effect is better for granular activated carbon and carbon block?

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other. Carbon block immobilizes carbon particles to promote uniformity of performance, stopping water from channeling, which is common with GAC. GAC typically is packed in a loose bed that is contained in an enclosed cartridge or pressure vessel. Water flows through the loose column of carbon, taking the path of least resistance. Carbon block is formed into a cartridge of predetermined dimensions. The use of end caps forces water to flow through the carbon block’s static pores. yrdcarbon

It is this uniform pore structure between the individual granules of carbon that enable carbon block to achieve higher effectiveness in contaminant reduction. The uniform pore structure of carbon block also increases the contact time with the filter media, further increasing the block’s ability to remove contaminants.​

Carbon commonly is used in POU water filtration in both GAC and carbon block applications. Compared with GAC however, the higher efficiency of carbon block and greater number of carbon particles allows carbon block to remove or reduce impurities with much shorter contact time. Also, the smaller form factor allows carbon block manufacturers to produce high performance water filters in much smaller and more diverse product designs.​

The smaller particle size and uniform pore structure of carbon block provides a high level of effectiveness in a much smaller size than a GAC at the same flow rate. For this reason, GAC typically is used as a treatment method for aesthetic contaminants (removal of taste, odor and color). Carbon block filters go beyond the aesthetic improvement of water by reducing particulates, microscopic cysts, lead, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), andother contaminants.​

Carbon fines, or carbon dust, can be a significant customer service concern. New GAC filters release a surge of black water containing carbon fines when the filter is first used. Because of its static composition, carbon block produces minimal carbon fines at start up, thereby minimizing the need for backwashing or flushing. This also virtually​

eliminates carbon fines during the ongoing operation of the filter.​

A further advantage of carbon block over GAC is that the pore size of the block can be controlled to a small enough size as to virtually eliminate bacteria growth inside the filter. A loose bed of carbon can provide ample room for bacteria colonization.​

