Which NFL Team Will Sign Kap and get a backroom sweetheart deal for doing it?

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
Roger "encouraging" teams to look to sign Kap.

You have to know that there is going to be some "benefit" this team is going to receive to offset the extra attention they are going to deal with.

Extra TV games would be something I can see happening.

What better for a Sunday Night or Monday Night game to have the team that signed Kap on display for all to talk about.

I would guess this would be a Sunday Night football thing due to the flexible scheduling aspect to this.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Sportsrmylife said:
Roger "encouraging" teams to look to sign Kap.

You have to know that there is going to be some "benefit" this team is going to receive to offset the extra attention they are going to deal with.

Extra TV games would be something I can see happening.

What better for a Sunday Night or Monday Night game to have the team that signed Kap on display for all to talk about.

I would guess this would be a Sunday Night football thing due to the flexible scheduling aspect to this.
Click to expand...
TV schedule already set, minus flex games later in the season, but they are usually for games important in the standings. The "benefit" the team that signs him will get is probably a better QB than their current backup, and the #1 selling Jersey in the NFL. This is all assuming Kaep actually wants to play, which we still don't know yet, but I hope he does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top