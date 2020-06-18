Which NFL Team Will Sign Kap and get a backroom sweetheart deal for doing it?

Roger "encouraging" teams to look to sign Kap.



You have to know that there is going to be some "benefit" this team is going to receive to offset the extra attention they are going to deal with.



Extra TV games would be something I can see happening.



What better for a Sunday Night or Monday Night game to have the team that signed Kap on display for all to talk about.



I would guess this would be a Sunday Night football thing due to the flexible scheduling aspect to this.