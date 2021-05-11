White Boy on Netflix

This is an excellent documentary about Rick Wershe Jr. known as "White Boy Rick" who was the longest serving non-violent offender in the Michigan prison system under an outdated law that said you faced a mandatory life sentence for distributing greater than 650 grams of cocaine back in the 1980s. The documentary focuses the drug happenings in Detroit during the 1980s.This is not the sucky movie that came out a few years ago called "White Boy Rick".It is definitely worth it to watch when you have some time.