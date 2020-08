Pitching duel today at Wrigley.



Cease v Darvish.



Cubs now lead, 2-1, after six.



Tough loss for UNDER bettors last night.



Total was 10.5.



The White Sox scored twice in both the eighth and ninth innings while the Cubs scored a "cosmetic" run in the bottom of the ninth after scoring a run in the eighth.



Final score: White Sox 7 Cubs 4.