Who knew Computer Bob was such a square?

I am shocked..!!!



The smartest guy in all of EOG land decides to enter the fray in the Best Bets thread, and his first 4 selections are favorites that weigh in at -2200, -1581, -3221, and -670!!!



Can you imagine the shit that any other poster would receive if he made those four plays at those kind of odds? It would be unrelenting.



I am assuming that he is making a satirical statement about the Best Bets threads. And if he is, that's pretty funny.



But if he's not, we're going to need a new resident genius around here.