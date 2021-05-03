Who knew Computer Bob was such a square?

I am shocked..!!!

The smartest guy in all of EOG land decides to enter the fray in the Best Bets thread, and his first 4 selections are favorites that weigh in at -2200, -1581, -3221, and -670!!!

Can you imagine the shit that any other poster would receive if he made those four plays at those kind of odds? It would be unrelenting.

I am assuming that he is making a satirical statement about the Best Bets threads. And if he is, that's pretty funny.

But if he's not, we're going to need a new resident genius around here.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

Ignorant Boob voted for Benedict Donald. That speaks volumes about his smarts or lack there of. And lacks not forget Ignorant Boob predicted 3,100 Coronavirus deaths. Not bad considering his clueless allies Dumb Dude and Railturd predicted 777 and 1,000 respectively. Guaranteed all 3 are loyal viewers of Fox News.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

Somebody please ask Ignorant Boob if he thinks Trump won the election. We know Dumb Dude and Railturd think Trump won. I'm sure what Ignorant Boob thinks will confirm his ignorance.
 
