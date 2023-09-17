Who starts for the Crimson Tide under center?

Do you go back to Jalen Milroe, who in week 2 of the 34-24 home loss to Texas threw for 250+ yards with 2 TD and 2 picks?

Tyler Buchner, who in a monsoon was pulled in the first half after starting against USF but completed just 5 for 14 passes for 34 yards?

Or is it Ty Simpson, who went 5 for 9 for 73 yards today in relief as Bama managed to come from behind to beat the Bulls 17-3?