Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!?

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#1
#1
This was the $1M question. On the UK version of the show. Seriously. The guy has 2 lifelines left: 50/50 and Phone a Friend. I know many here will be stunned when they see the question and knowing it is worth $1M. But keep in mind this show is done in England. And if you start from the beginning you will see they had some questions that none of us here would have had a clue about. But it is interesting to see what the $1M question is.......and the guy did the right thing using both lifelines here

 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#2
#2
A bit of an unfair post here Winky.

The American version could have the same type of question in a sport like cricket, darts, or korean baseball that the people of that country would say is a lay up but we would consider to be hard.

But the guy did do a good job of working through the answers. Good for him.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#3
#3
Sportsrmylife said:
A bit of an unfair post here Winky.

The American version could have the same type of question in a sport like cricket, darts, or korean baseball that the people of that country would say is a lay up but we would consider to be hard.

But the guy did do a good job of working through the answers. Good for him.
Click to expand...
I did say that we would find it easy but if you go back and see some past ???? they were very British in nature and we would have been clueless.

I have never seen anyone get that far and have 2 lifelines left
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#4
#4
winkyduck said:
I did say that we would find it easy but if you go back and see some past ???? they were very British in nature and we would have been clueless.

I have never seen anyone get that far and have 2 lifelines left
Click to expand...
very true on the lifeline part.

that means he was a smart dude to not rely on others to get to that point.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
#6
#6
Not sure what was worse, the question or the fact that they left the kentucky derby up as one of the choices as apposed to the preakness when he took his 50/50.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top