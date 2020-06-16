Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!?

This was the $1M question. On the UK version of the show. Seriously. The guy has 2 lifelines left: 50/50 and Phone a Friend. I know many here will be stunned when they see the question and knowing it is worth $1M. But keep in mind this show is done in England. And if you start from the beginning you will see they had some questions that none of us here would have had a clue about. But it is interesting to see what the $1M question is.......and the guy did the right thing using both lifelines here