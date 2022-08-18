





BUFFALO BILLS Who Will Win The AFC EAST For 2022 Season??







Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 CBSSept. 19 Tennessee Titans 7:15 ESPNSept. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBSOct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBSOct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBSOct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 CBSOct. 23 OPEN DATEOct. 30 Green Bay Packers 8:20 NBCNov. 6 at New York Jets 1:00 CBSNov. 13 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 FOXNov. 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBSNov. 24 at Detroit Lions 12:30 CBSDec. 1 at New England Patriots 8:15 Prime VideoDec. 11 New York Jets 1:00 CBSDec. 18 Miami Dolphins TBA TBADec. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 CBSJan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 ABC/ESPNJan. 8 New England Patriots TBA

Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBSSept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBSSept. 25 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBSOct. 2 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 CBSOct. 9 Detroit Lions 1:00 CBSOct. 16 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBSOct. 24 Chicago Bears 8:15 ESPNOct. 30 at New York Jets 1:00 CBSNov. 6 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 CBSNov. 13 OPEN DATENov. 20 New York Jets 1:00 CBSNov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 NBCDec. 1 Buffalo Bills 8:15 Prime VideoDec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 ESPNDec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 NBCDec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBSJan. 1 Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBSJan. 8 at Buffalo Bills TBASept. 11 New England Patriots 1:00 CBSSept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBSSept. 25 Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBSSept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 Prime VideoOct. 9 at New York Jets 1:00 CBSOct. 16 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 FOXOct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 NBCOct. 30 at Detroit Lions 1:00 CBSNov. 6 at Chicago Bears 1:00 CBSNov. 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBSNov. 20 OPEN DATENov. 27 Houston Texans 1:00 CBSDec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 FOXDec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 CBSDec. 18 at Buffalo Bills TBA TBADec. 25 Green Bay Packers 1:00 FOXJan. 1 at New England Patriots 1:00 CBSJan. 8 New York Jets TBASept. 11 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBSSept. 18 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBSSept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBSOct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBSOct. 9 Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBSOct. 16 at Green Bay Packers 1:00 FOXOct. 23 at Denver Broncos 4:05 CBSOct. 30 New England Patriots 1:00 CBSNov. 6 Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBSNov. 13 OPEN DATENov. 20 at New England Patriots 1:00 CBSNov. 27 Chicago Bears 1:00 FOXDec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 CBSDec. 11 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBSDec. 18 Detroit Lions 1:00 FOXDec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 Prime VideoJan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks 1:00 FOXJan. 8 at Miami Dolphins TBA