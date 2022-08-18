Who Will Win The AFC EAST For 2022 Season??

Who Will Win The AFC EAST For 2022 Season??

BUFFALO BILLS

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 CBS


Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans 7:15 ESPN


Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBS


Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBS


Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBS


Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 CBS


Oct. 23 OPEN DATE


Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers 8:20 NBC


Nov. 6 at New York Jets 1:00 CBS


Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 FOX


Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBS


Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions 12:30 CBS


Dec. 1 at New England Patriots 8:15 Prime Video


Dec. 11 New York Jets 1:00 CBS


Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins TBA TBA


Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 CBS


Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 ABC/ESPN


Jan. 8 New England Patriots TBA




NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBS


Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBS


Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBS


Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 CBS


Oct. 9 Detroit Lions 1:00 CBS


Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBS


Oct. 24 Chicago Bears 8:15 ESPN


Oct. 30 at New York Jets 1:00 CBS


Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 CBS


Nov. 13 OPEN DATE


Nov. 20 New York Jets 1:00 CBS


Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 NBC


Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills 8:15 Prime Video


Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 ESPN


Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 NBC


Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBS


Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBS


Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills TBA




MIAMI DOLPHINS

Sept. 11 New England Patriots 1:00 CBS


Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBS


Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBS


Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 Prime Video


Oct. 9 at New York Jets 1:00 CBS


Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 FOX


Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 NBC


Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions 1:00 CBS


Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears 1:00 CBS


Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBS


Nov. 20 OPEN DATE


Nov. 27 Houston Texans 1:00 CBS


Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 FOX


Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 CBS


Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills TBA TBA


Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers 1:00 FOX


Jan. 1 at New England Patriots 1:00 CBS


Jan. 8 New York Jets TBA




NEW YORK JETS

Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 CBS


Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 CBS


Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBS


Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 CBS


Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins 1:00 CBS


Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers 1:00 FOX


Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos 4:05 CBS


Oct. 30 New England Patriots 1:00 CBS


Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBS


Nov. 13 OPEN DATE


Nov. 20 at New England Patriots 1:00 CBS


Nov. 27 Chicago Bears 1:00 FOX


Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 CBS


Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 CBS


Dec. 18 Detroit Lions 1:00 FOX


Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 Prime Video


Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks 1:00 FOX


Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins TBA

 
