Who Will Win The AFC SOUTH For 2022 Season??

This division race is mainly a two horse race between the Colts and the Titans.



The Titans have won the AFC SOUTH division the last two years.



Mike Vrabel head coach of the Titans has 42 wins and has made the playoffs in three of his four seasons.



Most of the media seem to think that Indy will win the division this year after getting QB Matt Ryan.



The Colts could very well take the division BUT if the Titans can stay healthy there is a really good chance their defense will surprise a lot of folks.



The Titans defense has been downplayed in the media but the front four have some really good talent with Jeffery Simmons,Denico Autry,Teair Tart and Bud Dupree ranked second in run defense last year.



Matt Ryan is not very mobile and that could be a problem for Indy



Also the secondary is revamped with four players at corner drafted high in the last couple seasons Roger McCreary drafted in second round in 2022 is a battle tested shutdown type corner,Kristian Fulton drafted second round in 2020 has done well the last two seasons and Caleb Farley a first round pick in 2021 and finally Elijah Molden a 2021 third rounder who did really well last year including a pick six against Colts that helped win the game.



At safety the Titans have one of the best tandems in the league in Amani Hooker and Kevin Byard.



Byard has 23 interceptions since being drafted in 2016 and is always around the ball.



Another misconception is that the Titans wont be as good offensively since trading WR A.J. Brown.



They have signed former Rams WR Robert Woods and drafted a WR Treylon Burks in the first round this year as well as drafting a TE Chigo Okonkwo and WR Kyle Phillips and both have looked good in training camp.



They also signed pro bowl TE Austin Hooper.



Derrick Henry should be rested up after missing half the season last year and the Titans also drafted Michigan RB Hassan Haskins who has looked good and could be a one two punch at RB.



Last but not least at QB the Titans drafted Malik Willis who was a potential first rounder who fell down to the third round where the team decided to draft him and he played well in his first preseason game.



As for Ryan Tannehill his first three years at Tennessee he has resurrected his career winning 30 of 43 starts and throwing for 76 TDs and 10,000 yards along with having 13 game winning drives while leading the Titans offense to 30 or more points in 20 of his 43 starts.