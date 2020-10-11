who wins next week Alabama or Georgia

Tough going against Nick Saban to lose a game as he is 153-17 his last 170 games at alabama. However Georgia has the best defense in the country. May want to wait to the second half as georgia is outscoring teams 63-6. Predict line to be alabama 5'. Kirby smart has lost two tough games to Alabama, the first when Tua came off the bench in the national championship game, and then when jalen came off the bench in the sec championship game. Both games Georgia did cover as the dog.