Why Biden or Trump is the best choice

Although I think trump did a good job as president, I want Biden to win. Trump got rid of the Isis which at the time was a big threat. He lowered my taxes with an extra 12000 deduction. Could Biden have done a bettor job with the virus, I'm not so sure as many believe. The government can't make a national policy as some would believe, it's by the governors state by state. Biden wanted to keep the economy closed for much longer, that would of lead to even more economic devastation. Trump was in a tough spot,having to decide to close the economy or not. Do I think Trumps a racist,sure I do,but who cares,that doesn't affect me. What does affect me however is silver which will go up more in a uncertain Biden-Harris presidency. Democrats want a bigger stimulus which is great for silver. I also got me some alibaba, which Biden would be good for since he has great relations with China.