Why Didn't Bills Take A Safety?

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I'm sure that idea crossed the mind of many laymen and experts prior to the Bills fumbling on the one inch line.

Everybody but McDermott that is.

I don't believe Vikings had anymore TOs.
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
With a safety, Bills up 2 and punting from their 20? Minny probably starts their ensuing drive somewhere between their 30 and 40 from the punt and still with about 40 seconds left? Thats two completions to put them in FG range to win the game.

I believe you have to trust your o-line/qb to be able to fall forward.

The same thing in the exact same scenario could be replayed 100 times. How many times does it not work out exactly how the Bills need/expect?

Incredible game, incredible luck for Minny. But they deserve credit for not giving up.

My larger question(s) come from the defense they played when Buffalo got the ball back with the 40ish seconds. After scoring the go-ahead TD, they should have just agreed to go straight to OT. Absolutely pathetic prevent defense that gifted the Bills the game-tying FG.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Heim said:
I'm sure that idea crossed the mind of many laymen and experts prior to the Bills fumbling on the one inch line.

Everybody but McDermott that is.

I don't believe Vikings had anymore TOs.
Click to expand...
because they were up 4, and 2+3=5
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Heim said:
I'm sure that idea crossed the mind of many laymen and experts prior to the Bills fumbling on the one inch line.

Everybody but McDermott that is.

I don't believe Vikings had anymore TOs.
Click to expand...
why not put keenum in to take the snap instead of a guy with a jacked up elbow take his 1st under center snap of the day
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
railbird said:
why not put keenum in to take the snap instead of a guy with a jacked up elbow take his 1st under center snap of the day
Click to expand...
or go 5 wide and shotgun and do a qb sweep or blast and if safety happens organically so be it. also try to draw them offsides, a delay of game penalty would have been 1 inch
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
Can't take a safety with that much time. All you have to do is execute a qb sneek twice,and the game is over. Minn had one time out before the play.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
why not put keenum in to take the snap instead of a guy with a jacked up elbow take his 1st under center snap of the day
Click to expand...

1st under center snap of the day

Correct.

Going Under Center Put Allen, And The Snap From Center, Out Of Rhythm.

You Didn't Need Keenum To Go Into The Game.

You Needed Allen and The Center To Snap It A Few Times, On The Sideline, To Make Sure You Got It Right, Before Going Out There.

They Knew Cousins Getting Stopped At The Goal Line, Was Not Going To Get Overturned, While Standing On The Sidelines.

A Few Quick Practice Snaps Under Center Would Have Prevented Fumble.

Simple Hand Off, After Practicing It.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top