Why do the good guys die young?

Yesterday, I got news that a close friend of mine died suddenly at the age of 49 years old. He leaves behind his wife, two boys 18 and 16, parents, sister, nieces and nephews and many friends. He was a pillar in our community, not only personally to his entire family but professionally in the business community as well. I was very fortunate to have not only enjoyed a life long friendship, but representing him professional as well. My phone blew up at the Lions game when I found out, and basically sat there the rest of the game numb and in disbelief. He was working out yesterday morning, when his wife came home from to bring starbucks found him in the workout room dead on the floor with one boxling glove on (he did a lot of kick boxing). Guy was in great shape, which makes it even more tragic and sad. I'm still numb, in disbelief and heartbroken this morning.