Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

1
Showing us an event where every man, woman, and child alive who cares, already knows who the winner is/was:LMAO

Before the WEBZ, it worked. You basically had to watch the tape delay to know what the outcome was. I also understand it's the down time of year for sports and the options are limited. Its fucking stupid. Put on a fucking dog challenge. Id rather watch Rover chase a frisbee:shoot:

Show the British Open live you stupid fucks
 
2
Re: Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

Umm..it...was being showed live.

what the fukk are you talking about?
 
Re: Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

Bar, I watched it live on ESPN.
 
Re: Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

Barry is smoking a different batch of marijuana today..

It has him trppin
 
Re: Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

Never ever change barry you silly lil nig nog
 
