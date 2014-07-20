Why does Disney owned ABC/ESPN waste three hrs of prime block SUNDAY programming

Showing us an event where every man, woman, and child alive who cares, already knows who the winner is/was:LMAO



Before the WEBZ, it worked. You basically had to watch the tape delay to know what the outcome was. I also understand it's the down time of year for sports and the options are limited. Its fucking stupid. Put on a fucking dog challenge. Id rather watch Rover chase a frisbee:shoot:



Show the British Open live you stupid fucks