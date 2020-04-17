Why does DSI require a piece of my mail for bitcoin transactions?

Long story short I sent DSI some bitcoin. Now I want it back. Rollover is not an issue here.



I deposited via bitcoin and requested payout via bitcoin. Why are they demanding a piece of mail (and ID)? Furthermore, why are they not processing payment now that I have sent those?



Emails have not been returned, and managers don’t seem to be available via live chat.



Lower the power ranking 1 point. It’s a measly $260.