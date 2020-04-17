Why does DSI require a piece of my mail for bitcoin transactions?

Long story short I sent DSI some bitcoin. Now I want it back. Rollover is not an issue here.

I deposited via bitcoin and requested payout via bitcoin. Why are they demanding a piece of mail (and ID)? Furthermore, why are they not processing payment now that I have sent those?

Emails have not been returned, and managers don’t seem to be available via live chat.

Lower the power ranking 1 point. It’s a measly $260.
 
No they’re open.

Just putting up hoop after hoop and making me bark. It’s terrible customer service but I still don’t understand why they can’t just send back bitcoin. There isn’t even bonus money in play - I actually forfeited money from the bonus account just to get this money back.
 
No they’re open.

Just putting up hoop after hoop and making me bark. It’s terrible customer service but I still don’t understand why they can’t just send back bitcoin. There isn’t even bonus money in play - I actually forfeited money from the bonus account just to get this money back.
they will send it.. give it a little time.. They are not going to argentina with it.. hang it there
 
